Gloom prevails in Kurram as slain teachers laid to rest

PARACHINAR: An atmosphere of gloom prevailed in the entire Kurram tribal district as eight slain people, including five schoolteachers, were laid to rest on Friday.

The eight persons, including five schoolteachers, lost their lives in two separate firing incidents in Kurram tribal district a day earlier. All the bazaars, educational institutions and courts remained closed to mourn the deaths.

The funeral prayers for the deceased were held after the Friday prayers and they were later laid to rest. It is worth noting that eight people, including five schoolteachers, were killed in two separate incidents in Kurram tribal district. A land dispute was said to be

the main reason for the gory incident.

According to District Police Officer Mohammad Imran, five schoolteachers and three drivers were killed in the two incidents. In the first incident, unidentified people gunned down a teacher. Following his killing, a group of armed men stormed the Government High School in Teri Mangal area in Kurram and killed seven persons, including four schoolteachers. The teacher community announced to stage protests against the killings and demanded the government to provide protection to the teachers. They also demanded the government to bring the perpetrators of the attacks to justice. Meanwhile, the slain persons were laid to rest in their native areas after the Friday prayers.