Many FBR IRS officers apply for leave for not raising salaries

ISLAMABAD: Many young officers of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) belonging to Inland Revenue Service (IRS) have applied for leave in a protests after government giving deaf ear on the demands for raising their salaries.

It’s a serious move and many young officers have applied for leave, said one officer of IRS while sharing official letter for applying leave by officers. Rampant inflation is making it tough for honest IRS officers to make ends meet. Despite their demands for a salary raise, no action has been taken. In protest, many young officers have applied for leave.