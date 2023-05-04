IG distributes Rs16 lakh cash prizes among 61 cops

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has encouraged the officers and personnel with excellent performance during duty with cash prizes and certificates of appreciation.

In the ceremony held at the Central Police Office, more than Rs16 lakh cash prizes and appreciation certificates were distributed among a total of 61 officers and personnel. IG Punjab awarded letters of appreciation to SP Operations Model Town Amara Shirazi, ASP Baghbanpura Ayaz Khan, DSP Amir Malik, while 58 officers and personnel from constable to inspector rank were given cash prizes and certificates of appreciation. Among the beneficiaries, five inspectors were given Rs50,000 each, two sub-inspectors were Rs40,000 each, three ASIs were awarded Rs35,000 each, two head constables were given Rs30,000 each and 46 constables were awarded Rs25,000 each and certificates of appreciation.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar while addressing the officers directed to perform their duties more diligently and dutifully than before. IG Punjab further said that during the past few months, Rs80 million have been given as reward to the officers and officials for good performance and another Rs30 million will be given to the officers and officials.

Pays tribute to Katcha operation martyr

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has paid rich tribute to Ghulam Qasim of Elite Force, who was martyred by dacoits in Rajanpur during Katcha operation.

IG Punjab said that Ghulam Qasim has embraced martyrdom while fighting bravely with criminals. He said that the jawans of Punjab Police have caused heavy damage to the enemy in response. He said that Punjab Police and Pakistani nation will never forget the eternal sacrifice of Ghulam Qasim Shaheed.

Dr Usman Anwar said that Punjab Police is the force of hundreds of such brave martyrs and Ghazis. He said that the morale and enthusiasm of personnel participating in the Katcha operation is high and the operation would continue till complete elimination of criminals from Katcha area.

Shaheed constable Ghulam Qasim hailed from Rajanpur was serving in Elite force. He joined the Punjab Police in 2008 and completed the elite police training course from Sept 2015 to April 2016.

Punjab police turns to modern technology

The process of upgradation of the Tele and Transport Unit of the Punjab Police on modern lines is continued under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar.

In this regard, a modern Model Command & Control Centre has been established in the Telecommunication Headquarters Qurban Lines on Wednesday.

DIG Tele and Communication Imran Ahmer said that the patrolling of police station vehicles will be monitored with the help of modern technology in the command and control room. Motor Transport Wing Punjab would also monitor fuel consumption of police vehicles. He further said that the command and control centre will have data of crime profiling desk, active gangs and record of habitual offenders.