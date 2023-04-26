Two injured in attack on checkpost

BARA: Two personnel of paramilitary force sustained injuries when unidentified armed men attacked a checkpost with heavy weapons in the Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district, official sources said on Tuesday.

It was learnt that several unidentified armed men attacked on late Monday the Frontier Constabulary (FC) checkpost in Spin Qabar in Sipah area with hand grenades and rocket launchers.

The FC repulsed the attack while two cops identified as Ashraf Haider and Mirza Hussain were critically injured.The police personnel rushed to the spot led by Bara Station House Officer Hardam Gul and cordoned off the area.

The personnel were taken to Dogra Hospital from where they were shifted to Combined Military Hospital in Peshawar.The condition of one of the injured was said to be serious.