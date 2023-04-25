KMC pledges to take care of zoo animals more than before after ailing elephant dies

People of Karachi were saddened after the ailing female elephant Noor Jahan died on the first day of Eid on Saturday. She fought for nine days and succumbed to her critical condition. She spent too long lying on the ground – a life-threatening situation for elephants.

She was buried in the zoo. Before her burial, a team of veterinary doctors led by the head of Four Paws, Dr Amir Khalili, conducted a post-mortem examination under the supervision of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Administrator Dr Syed Saifur Rahman. Various samples were obtained from the elephant’s body that were sent to Lahore for examination.

The post-mortem report would be received in two weeks. Dr Khalili had arrived in Karachi from Egypt. He was assisted in the post-mortem examination by Dr Ghulam Rasool of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Lahore along with Dr Amir Ismail, Dr Shahla and other experts.

On Monday, the second elephant in the zoo, Madhubala, was scanned and her blood samples were taken to check whether or not the disease suffered by Noor Jahan had also affected Madhubala.

The burial of Noor Jehan took place on Sunday when a 15-foot deep, 14-foot long and 12-foot wide grave was dug. Four tons of lime and disinfectants were also poured in the grave, in which the elephant’s body was put with the use of cranes.

The KMC administrator who visited the zoo in all the three days of Eid to oversee Noor Jehan’s post-mortem and burial, and scanning of Madhubala said the KMC had made all efforts to save the life of the elephant but due to the life-threatening disease, she could not be saved.

He said that Four Paws had operated on Noor Jahan's leg and the prescribed medicines were being given to her. He said the elephants could not survive despite all the efforts made by the KMC to save her.

In response to a question, the administrator said the other elephant in the Karachi Zoo was being transferred to the Safari Park so that she could be kept in a better environment.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Khalili said Noor Jahan had passed away but they learned a lot while trying to save her. “We all tried hard to save Noor Jahan. A large suitable space is required and a sanctuary needs to be built for animals so that they can live in a natural environment,” he said, adding that 1.5 acres of land was required for an elephant.

In response to a question, he said they did not support closed spaces for animals. He also called for removing administrative defects in the affairs of the zoo.

Dr Rahman, in response to a question, said the administration of the zoo would be improved and an animal health committee would be formed to review the health of the animals time to time. Apart from the KMC, experts from other institutions would also be included in the committee, he explained.

He said that the passing of the elephant had given a lesson to the management of the zoo to take care of the health and food of other animals more than before. He said that the well-being and health care of rare and valuable animals in the zoo was the responsibility of KMC.

Four Paws in their press statement stressed that it was now more urgent than ever that the remaining elephant at the zoo, Madhubala, who was mourning her long-time companion, was transferred to a more species-appropriate location as soon as possible to prevent another potential tragedy.