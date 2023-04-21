FAPUASA resents private bill curtailing universities’ autonomy

ISLAMABAD: Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations (FAPUASA) has strongly condemned the recent move curtailing the autonomy of universities and empowering the Higher Education Commission (HEC) as policing authority through amending its ordinance.

The move submitted by three PML-N MNAs Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Dr Samina Matloob and Zahra Wadood as a Private Members’ Bill, according to FAPUASA, is highly troubling and unacceptable, as it will not only undermine the autonomy of the universities adversely affecting the quality of higher education in Pakistan.

FAPUASA, in a statement Thursday, demanded the government should focus on the improvement of higher education institutions and provide sufficient funds to the universities facing a severe financial crisis.

It said the universities played a pivotal role in the development of higher education in Pakistan and any attempt to weaken their autonomy will have far-reaching negative consequences. It urged the government and members of the Parliament to refrain from the move that may harm the higher education sector in Pakistan.

As per the 18th Constitutional Amendment, standards in Higher Education fall under the preview of the Council of Common Interest as the shared dominion of Federal and provincial governments. That is why no amendment to HEC Ordinance be made without consulting provincial governments.

Furthermore, FAPUASA suggested that if amendments are necessary, consultation should be made with other stakeholders, including FAPUASA.

“We believe that any decision related to the higher education sector must be made through a consultative process and all relevant stakeholders must be taken on board. Only a collaborative approach can ensure the betterment of higher education in Pakistan,” vowed FAPUASA, reiterating its opposition to the recent move by the government to curtail the autonomy of universities. It called upon the government to prioritise the betterment of higher education institutions and the HEC by engaging in a consultative process with all stakeholders.

Dr Asghar Ali Zaidi, Vice-Chancellor, GC University, Lahore, has written an open letter to the NA Speaker against the proposed bill.

According to sources, the most inappropriate amendments are the ones laying down the Powers and Functions of the Commission in Section 10. The proposed bill will widely encroach upon the domains of the provinces and will render the public-sector institutions of higher learning and research as subordinate bodies stealing away whatever little autonomy they had been left with.

A new clause (z) snatches the power of constituting Search Committee(s) for the appointment of Vice Chancellor(s) of the universities which hitherto are with provincial commissions.

It is pertinent to mention here that HEC itself was unable to appoint an incumbent for the post of Executive Director for the last three years.