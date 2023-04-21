Shehbaz to perform commissioning of power supply from Iran to Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will perform commissioning of power supply for Balochistan’s coastal areas, including Gwadar, on Wednesday (April 26) and will visit the bordering town of Iran.

Iran has agreed to provide electricity on cheaper tariff for some Balochistan areas.

Federal Minister for Power Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan visited Iran recently to finalise details of the agreement. The prime minister, who left for Lahore Thursday afternoon, would spend one week in his hometown where he has planned to celebrate Eid holidays with orphans, disabled, schoolchildren and patients.

The sources told The News that the prime minister would also visit various projects during these days where developmental activities are underway. Shehbaz Sharif will have meetings with politicians during the vacation.

He will leave for London in the first week of May where he will attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and queen of the United Kingdom. It is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Westminster Abbey. It is likely that Nawaz Sharif will be also in London during these days and Shehbaz Sharif will have a meeting with him.