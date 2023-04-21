Market committees in Punjab dissolved

LAHORE: The Punjab government has dissolved all the market committees in the province and new staff will be appointed to improve the efficiency of these committees.

The decision was taken in the 14th meeting of the provincial cabinet held in the Chief Minister’s Office here Thursday. Provincial ministers, advisers, CS, IG Police and officials concerned attended the meeting.

It was also decided to give age relaxation in recruitment of the children of police officers and security personnel martyred or died during their service and the Cabinet also approved amendments to the Police Rules, 1934 in this regard.

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has instructed the provincial ministers to visit Darul Shafaqat, jails and hospitals on Eid holidays and asked them to share the joy of Eid with the less fortunate. This is your real Eid, he stated.

The Cabinet gave conditional approval to transfer the administrative control of Shalamar Bagh, Qutbuddin Aibak Minar, Shahdara Complex, including tombs of Jahangir, Noor Jahan, Asif Jah and Akbari Sarai to the Walled City of Lahore Authority. It also approved to give the complete management of the Lahore Fort to the Walled City of Lahore Authority.

The cabinet expressed its gratitude to caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi and to the efforts of Secretary Finance for the record reduction of Rs18 billion in markup for food operations.In the cabinet meeting, funds of Rs200 million were approved to meet the operational expenses of five tehsil headquarters hospitals of Lahore under the management of Rajab Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust. Sargodha Medical College and Nawaz Sharif Medical College Gujrat were approved for affiliation with the University of Health Sciences.

It was approved to form the technical committee of Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority. The Committee shall determine the procedure and eligibility criteria for recruitment to the posts of authority. The issuance of the ordinance notification of Multan University of Science and Technology was also approved.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Bilal Feroze as CEO of Lahore Parking Company and the appointment of Javed Badar as Chairman of Punjab Revenue Authority.Caretaker CM directed to reduce expenses for participation in Quetta Games. The reconstitution of the Punjab Film Censor Board was also approved in the meeting, with Tauqir Ahmad Nasir as the Chairman.

IGP Dr Usman Anwar gave a briefing on the security plan for Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr.

DATA DARBAR COMPLEX: Caretaker chief minister has instructed for the parking lot at Data Darbar Complex, which remained closed for the past 13 years, to be made operational.

During a meeting held at his office to discuss matters pertaining to the shrine, the CM called for a comprehensive plan to be put in place for the expansion and redesigning of the complex, with a particular emphasis on improving facilities for visitors.

One of the decisions made during the meeting was to create a one-way street from Karbala Gamay Shah Mor to Data Darbar, to alleviate traffic congestion. Furthermore, plans were discussed to construct a safe passage for pedestrians along the footpath leading to the shrine.

It was also stated during the meeting that the parking lot would only accommodate small vehicles, with larger vehicles such as trucks not being allowed. To ensure the safety of parked vehicles, the services of a reliable security company would be hired, and a monitoring system will also be implemented. The CM directed that these plans be put into effect as soon as possible.

LAUDS POLICE PERFORMANCE: Caretaker Chief Minister held a meeting with the abducted and safely rescued children, Shayan and Subhan, and their parents, Dr Hasan Mahmood and Dr Zunazish, at his office.

The CM congratulated the parents on the safe recovery of their children and praised the professionalism of DPO Rahim Yar Khan and the investigation team for their swift action in recovering the children within 24 hours. He congratulated the police for their hard work which led to the successful tracing of the case and the safe rescue of the children.

The parents expressed their gratitude to the CM, IG police and the investigation team for their prompt action in rescuing their children. IG police Dr Usman Anwar and DPO Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Umar Gondal were also present.

CONDOLENCES: Caretaker chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of nine Pakistani pilgrims in a traffic accident in Saudi Arabia and extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the overturning of the Umrah pilgrims’ vehicle near Riyadh and the Punjab government stands in solidarity with the bereaved families in their hour of sorrow,” said the CM.