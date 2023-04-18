AJK’s ex-PM spent Rs625m secret fund in one year: PMLN

ISLAMABAD: Shah Ghulam Qadir, President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) PMLN, has claimed former AJK prime minister AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas spent a secret fund to the tune of Rs625 million in a year.

In addition, the PMLN leader also levelled allegation of Rs1.25 billion embezzlement in the development budget during the tenure of the former AJK premier and demanded an investigation.

PTI spent the tax revenues collected from poor people of AJK for meeting the expenses of Zaman Park, said Shah Ghulam Qadir. It is pertinent to mention that Azad Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Chaudhry Riaz adjourned the session till Tuesday at 11am. The session, which was due to start at 11am on Monday, commenced at 3pm as only opposition members were present, while the treasury benches were empty and the speaker was also not present.

It was the third consecutive day when the session was adjourned due to delay. Besides, the schedule for the election of the prime minister Azad Jammu & Kashmir is yet to release.

In order to become the leader of the house, the candidate requires simple majority of 27 votes in the house of 52 members. The new leader of the house will be the 15th prime minister of AJK.