Karachi police chief visits markets to review security arrangements

Karachi Additional Inspector General of Police Javed Alam Odho paid a surprise visit to various markets of the city on Saturday and reviewed security measures implemented by the police.

Officials said that the Karachi police chief along with other police officers reviewed the security arrangements at the Jama Cloth Market, Lighthouse and Gul Plaza.

He reviewed the police patrolling and snap checking to prevent street crime in the city and issued necessary instructions to police officers and employees to formulate a more comprehensive and effective strategy.

He discussed security arrangements in a meeting with the administration of the Bohra community at the Tahiri Mosque. The mosque administration thanked the police chief for his arrival and expressed satisfaction at the security measures.

Additional IG Odho also met the Traders Alliance and praised the police teams for maintaining security arrangements and peaceful atmosphere in markets.

He said he was happy to see hustle and bustle in the markets and assured the traders of security measures to ensure the safety of their life and property.

The city police chief also requested the traders to further enhance the network of CCTV cameras in the markets so that security could be further tightened.

He said traders needed to cooperate with police in order to ensure that the markets were safe.