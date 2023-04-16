Vigilance bodies to check parking fee overcharging

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has warned the relevant staff of stern action for overcharging parking fee from people doing shopping for Eid.

The minister has advised the citizens not to pay the parking fee beyond rates approved by the government, adding that parking fee for a motorbike was Rs10 while that for a car it was Rs30.

He advised to pay only against the new parking ticket having barcode as a special feature because the tickets of old design have been withdrawn on complaints of fake tickets. Taking notices of public complaints against overcharging on Eid, the minister has directed the CEO of Lahore Parking Company for carrying out raids on the parking stands. On the directions from the minister, the Lahore Parking Company has constituted six vigilance committees for each of the six administrative zones of the parking company in the city.

These committees will visit all the parking sites in their relevant jurisdiction daily and ensure adherence to the approved parking fee.

The minister has directed for prominently placing the boards of parking rates in the parking sites and warned that those involved in overcharging or issuing fake parking tickets will not only be suspended but cases will also be registered against them.

Those who loot the parking fee and do not deposit the collected parking fee in the public exchequer will be dealt with severely, the minister said.