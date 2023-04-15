Stakeholders must work in unison to salvage film industry: Fawad Khan

KARACHI: Lollywood heartthrob Fawad Khan has warned that all stakeholders would have to come on the same page to salvage the Titanic of the film industry from sinking. Fawad

was talking to “Daily Jang/ The News”.

Giving a reference to the past, he said that actors, producers, directors, distributors and filmmakers used to work in synergy to make a movie hit, adding if the practice is restored, the film industry will revive and more films like “Maula Jatt” would be produced.

Talking about his new movie, “Money Back Guarantee,” he said that there would be two heroines - wealth and power. In this movie, he would perform a comedy role which he hoped would be liked by people as they appreciated his characterisation of Maula Jatt. “I enjoyed performing with Wasim Akram. I have performed comedy roles earlier but this one is unique,” said Fawad Khan.

Talking about his personal traits, Fawad Khan said, “I have a serious mood but I am not arrogant. I met people with love and deal with them fairly.

I prefer wearing black dresses.” Fawad said he never tried to hide his diabetes from anyone, but said his health was badly affected by his profession.

Talking about the success of Maula Jatt, he said that its popularity was beyond his expectations. He said he owes his popularity it to the love and affection shown by his fans from both sides of the border.

To a question, he said, being a producer, he is planning to release his film “Nelofar” featuring Maira Khan in the ongoing year. “Rahat Fateh Ali, Ali Zafar and Atif Aslam are my favourite singers.”