Imran names people who can possibly kill him

PTI chief Imran Khan. AFP

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said on Friday that his opponents will try to assassinate him again.

In an interview with Der Spiegel, he said the prime minister, interior minister and two members of the establishment would be responsible if anything happens to him. Imran was asked that they shot at him, tried to arrest him and disqualify him as to what will happen if he steps down the political stage.

He said that he is taking precautionary measures but they are very powerful people.

When asked isnt he systematically trying to destabilize the current government and thus the whole country, Imran Khan said, “Khan: Our task as the opposition is to hold rallies, explain our point of view to the people, make it clear to them how we would do things and criticize the government. That does not create chaos. What causes chaos is when the government acts against our peaceful protests. Violence is not in the interest of my party. We want elections.”