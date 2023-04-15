Six justices take oath as SHC additional judges

Six judges took the oath of office as Sindh High Court additional judges on Friday. SHC Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh administrated the oath to the newly appointed judges -- Justice Amjad Ali Bohio, Justice Mohammad Abdur Rahman, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, Justice Arbab Ali Hakro, Justice Jawad Akbar Sarwana and Justice Ms. Sana Akram Minhas -- in a ceremony at the high court.
The ceremony was attended by judges, federal and provincial law officers and other judicial officers. After the induction of six additional judges, the total strength of the high court judges has increased to 35.
