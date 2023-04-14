PM felicitates Raisi over diplomatic ties reset with S Arabia

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressing the passing out ceremony of 48th STP of PSP at National Police Academy in Islamabad on October 28, 2022. — Twitter/@PakPMO

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz on Thursday lauded the Iranian leadership’s efforts in promoting peace and stability in the region and congratulated President Ebrahim Raisi on the historic development of resumption of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. During a telephonic conversation with the Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi on Thursday, he expressed satisfaction on the recent operationalisation of Polan-Gabd Electricity Transmission Line and appreciated the Iranian government’s cooperation in that regard, reported local media.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual interest, particularly trade, energy cooperation, security and regional stability.

The prime minister called for an immediate end to Israel’s human rights violations in the occupied territory and stressed the need for a just and lasting solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, based on the two-state solution, in accordance with the relevant United Nations resolutions and international law.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz on Thursday said Pakistan was looking forward to the continued support of International Rescue Committee (IRC) in further promoting capacity building for climate resilience and disaster management.

The prime minister, in a meeting with President and CEO of IRC David Miliband, who called on him, also underscored the importance of the committee’s valuable support for reconstruction and repair of the damaged schools and hospitals in the flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz on Thursday directed chalking out a comprehensive strategy to control the fire incidents in Karachi. The prime minister stated this as he paid tribute to the four firefighters who lost their lives while putting out a fire in Karachi. He expressed sympathy and condolences to the families of the firefighters.

Sharif urged the Sindh government to provide financial assistance to the families of the firefighters, particularly for the education of their children. He also directed to provide the best treatment and medical facilities to the injured.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that through his lies and lust for power, Imran Khan had imperiled the vital foreign policy interests of Pakistan.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that from accusing the United States of toppling his government to now wooing the US to mend fences, Imran Niazi’s hypocrisy knew no bounds.

“From accusing the United States of toppling his government to now wooing the US to mend fences, Imran Niazi’s hypocrisy knows no bounds. In the process, his lies & lust for power have imperiled Pakistan’s vital foreign policy interests,” he wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, UAE Ambassador to Pakistan Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and delivered an invitation to him from his country’s leadership to attend COP28, which is scheduled to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

The PM thanked the UAE leadership for the invitation. He also expressed his gratitude for their support in relief efforts in the wake of devastating floods in Pakistan last year.