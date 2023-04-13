SHC dismisses plea against ‘anti-judiciary campaign’

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed a petition seeking a direction to the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) for action against an alleged anti-judiciary campaign by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on electronic media.

The petitioner, Samira Mohammadi, had submitted in the plea that Pemra should be directed to take action against publishing and propagation of hate messages against the judiciary and incitement to disobedience of court orders.

She submitted that bail granted to former prime minster Nawaz Sharif be cancelled over the anti-judiciary statements. She also requested the SHC to declare that prime minister Shahbaz Sharif was not Saadiq and Ameen due to having failed to uphold the guarantee given to bring back Nawaz to Pakistan as a condition of the concession granted to the former prime minister to travel abroad whilst on bail.

A division bench of the SHC comprising Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M Sheikh and Justice Yousuf Ali Sayeed after hearing the petitioner observed that the proceedings through which bail and such concession of travel were granted ensued before the Lahore High Court. The court observed that the petition was bereft of any particulars of the so-called campaign against the judiciary and any attempt on the part of the petitioner to approach Pemra in this regard. The court observed that the petition was misconceived and dismissed the same in limine.