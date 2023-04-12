RCB holds open court to address public complaints

Rawalpindi: Additional Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Umair Mehboob here on Tuesday held ‘Khuli Kutchery’ (open court) to address complaints of the Cantt residents.
A large number of citizens attended the open court, while on the occasion, Assistant Secretary Board Muhammad Riasat and the heads of different departments were present. The citizens raised their issues on this occasion. Umair Mehboob while talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens. Umair Mehboob said that the cleanliness arrangements for the Cantt areas particularly during the last four to five months had been improved.
Islamabad: To strengthen the vigour of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, the Interior Ministry has totted up...
Rawalpindi: The bike-riding mobile phone snatchers, roaming around the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad,...
Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema on Tuesday said that no one would be allowed to smuggle...
Islamabad: To ensure financial inclusion and strengthen the microfinance sector, Pakistan Microfinance Investment...
Islamabad: Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Mr. Rana Tanveer Hussain inaugurated on Tuesday...
Islamabad: Back in 1965, we came to Islamabad soon after the war, as father was a government servant. In fact, first...