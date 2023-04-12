 
Wednesday April 12, 2023
Islamabad

RCB holds open court to address public complaints

By APP
April 12, 2023

Rawalpindi: Additional Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Umair Mehboob here on Tuesday held ‘Khuli Kutchery’ (open court) to address complaints of the Cantt residents.

A large number of citizens attended the open court, while on the occasion, Assistant Secretary Board Muhammad Riasat and the heads of different departments were present. The citizens raised their issues on this occasion. Umair Mehboob while talking to the participants said that efforts were being made to resolve the complaints of the residents without any discrimination and provide relief to the citizens. Umair Mehboob said that the cleanliness arrangements for the Cantt areas particularly during the last four to five months had been improved.