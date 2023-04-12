First H3N8 bird flu death recorded in China

GENEVA: A woman has died from H3N8 bird flu in China, the World Health Organisation reported on Tuesday -- the first known human fatality from the avian influenza strain.
H3N8 is known to have been circulating since 2002 after first emerging in North American waterfowl. It is known to infect horses, dogs and seals. It had not been detected in humans before two prior non-fatal cases emerged -- both also in China -- in April and May last year. The woman who died was a 56-year-old from Guangdong province in southeast China.
WASHINGTON: One in five American adults have a family member who was killed by a gun -- including by suicide -- and a...
ISTANBUL: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday condemned “global imperialists” and played up Turkiye´s might...
GENEVA: The way people type and use their computer mouse can be better stress indicators than their heart rate, Swiss...
NEW DELHI: A General Court Martial in India has ordered the dismissal of an Indian Air Force group captain for a...
DUBAI: A prisoner exchange involving hundreds of detainees from Yemen´s brutal civil war will start on Thursday, a...
LONDON: The public health service in England was on Tuesday braced for “the most disruptive industrial action” in...