Convention not parliamentary meeting: NA spokesman

ISLAMABAD: The spokesperson for the National Assembly of Pakistan rejected media reports that Monday’s convention in connection with golden jubilee celebrations of the Constitution was a parliamentary meeting.

The spokesperson said the National Assembly had organised the convention to mark fifty years of the Constitution. The spokesperson also clarified that senior judges including the Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chief Justices of four provinces including GB and AJ&K were also invited.

“Vice-chancellors of 120 universities, representatives of lawyers, minorities, doctors, women, minorities and senior parliamentarians were specially invited. In order to ensure the participation of representatives of three organs of state i.e. legislature, executive and judiciary were also invited.

This is the reason that Chief Ministers and Governors of four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and AJ&k were specially invited to represent the executive organ of state,” he added.