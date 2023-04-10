Islamabad police to provide foolproof security during NZ tour

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard outside the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 17, 2021. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad police said on Sunday that they were “fully equipped” to provide end-to-end “fool-proof and world-class” security to the New Zealand cricket team during their upcoming visit to Pakistan.

The Black Caps were scheduled to arrive in Pakistan on April 9 for the limited-overs series set to begin on April 14 in Lahore.

A day earlier, sources in the police department had told Geo News that the police had refused to provide security, saying they “do not have resources” and claimed that it was the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) responsibility to ensure resources for security.

The sources said the police personnel are busy performing their duties at free flour distribution centres, ongoing census and other activities related to the holy month of Ramazan. However, Inspector General of Police, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, said that the Islamabad police have provided the highest level of security during the visit of the English cricket team and Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) eighth edition “flawlessly” in 2022-23. “ICTP shall be playing a key role in the provision of flawless security in collaboration with other stakeholders in Islamabad and Rawalpindi,” he said. The one-day international (ODI) and T20 international (T20I) series are set to begin on April 14 in Lahore, with three matches, one ODI and two T20Is, taking place in Rawalpindi. The touring teams stay at a hotel in the capital and travel to the Pindi Cricket Stadium for matches.