Four killed in French Alps avalanche

PARIS: Four people were killed and more injured in an avalanche on Sunday near Mont Blanc in southeastern France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

“Emergency responders are still at work” and the toll is “provisional”, Darmanin wrote on Twitter, adding that he was “thinking of the victims and their loved ones.” Nine people apart from the four killed were “involved” in the avalanche, which measured 1,000 metres long by 100 metres wide, the prefecture of the Haute-Savoie department told AFP.