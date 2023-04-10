Bilawal ‘insulting’ the constitution his grandfather gave to Pakistan: PTI

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentary leader in the Sindh Assembly, Khurram Sher Zaman, and Karachi PTI General Secretary Arslan Taj said on Saturday that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari used the word “shame” for the chief justice of Pakistan, but he himself should be ashamed of using such foul language against the CJP.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Insaf House, they said that Bilawal’s grandfather gave the constitution to Pakistan, but now he was insulting the courts and the constitution.

Bilawal should know that Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz leader Nawaz Sharif would use the same offensive language against his mother, they said, adding that the PPP chairman knew that Imran Khan’s popularity would lead to the end of the Pakistan Peoples Party in Sindh.

They held Asif Ali Zardari responsible “for the current disaster”, saying that at this time, corruption was on the rise in Sindh. “Looting is going on everywhere in the province. But luckily people knows the real robbers.”

Speaking on the occasion, Taj said Imran Khan had done extensive planning for the digital census and the census was supposed to be held in April 2022, but the current government deliberately postponed the census by one year.

He said the Pakistan Democratic Movement aimed to delay the elections somehow. Complaints came from different places that the census staff had not been able to reach people so far, and those who came from different cities and worked in Karachi were not counted, he added.

Those who are using the resources here are counted only in Karachi. But people are still coming to Karachi, if the population of Sindh is shown to be lower than that of 2017, then the responsibility will be on Bilawal and the Sindh government, Taj said.

He asked how the MQM-Pakistan managed to buy expensive London properties, and why the Election Commission Pakistan had not yet sent a notice regarding the properties in London to the MQM.