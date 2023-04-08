Islamabad admin issues rules for Hindu Marriage Act 2017

ISLAMABAD: After more than five years of its passage, the Islamabad administration has notified the rules for the Hindu Marriage Act 2017. The move allows members of the minority Hindu community to solemnise their marriage in line with established rituals.

The notification, titled ‘Islamabad Capital Territory Hindu Marriage Rules 2023’, will pave the way for the implementation of the marriage act passed in 2017 in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan as well. An official of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration confirmed that the notification has been forwarded to all union councils of the federal territory for implementation.

Under the new rules, relevant union councils (UCs) in Islamabad will register a ‘Maharaj’ to solemnise marriages. A ‘Maharaj’ or ‘Pundit’ must be a Hindu male with adequate knowledge of Hinduism. The appointment of a ‘Maharaj’ requires a character certificate from the local police and the written approval of at least 10 members of the Hindu community.

According to the rules, a ‘Maharaj’ appointed under the marriage act would not take any money for officiating the marriage except for the fees mandated by the government. In the event of the demise of a ‘Maharaj’ or cancellation of his licence, the marriage record kept by him would be submitted to the relevant UCs, which would be subsequently handed over to his successor.

Mehfooz Piracha, the district attorney for ICT who drafted the rules, said that the notification “is a major step” towards ensuring the rights of the minority community. He added that Punjab, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa can also adopt these rules.