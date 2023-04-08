Man jailed nine years for imprisoning woman in rural China

BEIJING: A man in China has been jailed for nine years for imprisoning a woman in a rural shack, a court said on Friday, in a case that has triggered outrage on social media.

The primary defendant, Dong Zhimin, was handed a jail sentence of nine years for the crimes of “abuse and illegal detention”, according to a court in Xuzhou, a city near Shanghai. In addition to Dong, five other defendants in the case were found guilty of abduction and trafficking, earning them jail sentences ranging from eight to 13 years. Authorities said the woman, known by the name “Xiaohuamei”, was abducted from her village in Yunnan, about 2,000-km from where she was discovered.