China asked to expedite work on ML-I, KCR, energy projects

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Nong Rong while paying tribute to the services of Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal for the cause of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), has declared him as “Mr. CPEC.”

Ahsan Iqbal who is visiting China sought on Wednesday strong support from China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) and other relevant institutions to advance the implementation of the Main Line-1 (ML-I), Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) and key energy projects. During a meeting with the Vice Chairman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) Li Chunlin, he asked for early completion of the projects. The SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, Ambassador Moin ul Haque and senior officials Pakistan Embassy officials also attended the meeting.

The minister paid rich tributes to the leadership of the two countries for providing strategic guidance to the development of the CPEC. Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that CPEC had not only been central to Pakistan’s economic growth, but it also contributed to regional connectivity and development. He reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong commitment to smooth and high-quality development of the next phase of CPEC with a greater focus on the development of industrial parks and Special Economic Zones.

Vice Chairman Li noted that during the recent visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China, the leadership of the two countries reached an important consensus to advance CPEC development and the NDRC was working hard to implement the leadership’s direction.

Ahsan Iqbal also extended an invitation to the NDRC chairman to visit Pakistan and as well as hold a special session of the CPEC Joint Coordination Committee on the occasion.

The two sides expressed satisfaction over the completion of some key projects at the Gwadar Port and agreed to continue the momentum for making it a hub of international trade and regional connectivity.

Iqbal remarked that Pakistan greatly valued the contributions of the Chinese IPPs (Independent Power Producers) in helping Pakistan achieve energy security and informed the vice chairman about the steps taken by his government to facilitate their projects. Vice Chairman Li Chunlin appreciated the contributions of Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal to the advancement of CPEC and his support to NDRC over the years and assured him of NDRC’s long-term commitment to high-quality CPEC development.

Noting that the 11th JCC meeting had paved the way for fast-track implementation of CPEC projects, the two sides agreed to start preparing for the 12th JCC and hold technical Joint Working Group meetings on a regular basis every two months to ensure closer coordination. On Ahsan Iqbal’s proposal, the two sides reached a consensus to set up expert groups on enhancing Pakistan’s export potential and development of Special Economic Zones and industrial parks based on the Chinese experience. He also sought the vice chairman’s guidance in the development of high-tech industries based on his experience in Shaanxi province.