France to raise reservist age to 70

PARIS: France´s military will raise the maximum age for reservists to 70, the defence minister said on Tuesday, after months of clashes over a divisive increase to the nation´s minimum retirement age.
The age limit for trained soldiers ready to be called up if needed currently stands between 60 and 65 years old. “We will increase the age limits... People will be able to be a reservist in the French military until they are 70 years old and until they are 72 years old for certain specialists,” Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu told broadcaster RTL.
