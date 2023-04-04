CCP issues guidelines on deceptive marketing practices

ISLAMABAD: The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has devised guidelines on deceptive marketing practices in order to create awareness among the stakeholders.

An official announcement here on Monday stated that in line with the commitment to safeguarding consumers against anti-competitive behavior and offering valuable insights to stakeholders regarding Section 10 of the Competition Act, 2010, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has chalked out comprehensive guidelines pertaining to deceptive marketing practices.

The guidelines draw upon issues raised in cases involving false or misleading advertising and other deceptive marketing practices that the CCP has resolved or adjudicated since 2008. In broad terms, the guidelines cover key concepts such as the principle of net general impression, material information, false and misleading information and implied claims among others.

The guidelines also touch upon the method of filing a complaint, remedies available under competition law and the enforcement powers available to the commission. The guidelines are available on the official website of CCP. Stakeholders are advised to study the Act in conjunction with these Guidelines and to seek legal advice where necessary.