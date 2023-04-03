202nd Urs celebrations of Sachal Sarmast to begin from 14th Ramazan

SUKKUR: The 202nd Urs celebrations of poet and Sufi saint Hazrat Sachal Sarmast will start from Ramazan-ul-Mubarak 14 in Daraza Sharif, Khairpur. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is likely to inaugurate the urs celebrations by laying floral wreaths on the Sufi saint’s grave and offering Fateha.

Meanwhile, Khairpur DC Sharjeel Noor Channa presided over a meeting to finalise the arrangements being made for the urs celebration.

The celebrations will comprise events, such as Mehfil-e-Sama, Mehfil-e-Naat, national literacy conference at Daraza Sharif auditorium, mushaira and others. Besides, the Sachal Awards will also be presented to the eminent personalities of the country as renowned scholars, ulemas, mashaikh, and a large number of devotees will attend the urs of Sachal Sarmast.