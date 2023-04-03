Karachi PTI miffed at Elahi’s contact with MQMP

PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi addresses a press conference outside Punjab Assembly in Lahore on April 3, 2022. — Online

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Karachi General Secretary Arsalan Taj Sunday expressed his annoyance at the party president Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for establishing contacts with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) leadership without taking the local parliamentarians on board.

Talking with The News, he said the party’s Karachi chapter convened a meeting at the Insaf House on Saturday afternoon and PTI MNAs and MPAs discussed Elahi’s contacts with the MQMP leadership.

“The PTI Karachi believes that the MQMP should not be contacted until it quits the coalition government of Pakistan Democratic Movement in the Centre,” Taj said. He said that the PTI Karachi leadership was of the view that MQMP had been supporting the violators of the Constitution for the last year. Therefore, it should not be consulted without taking the PTI Karachi leadership on board.

He said there was no political benefit in holding talks with the MQMP as it was a part of the conspiracy against the PTI government. “We have informed our party leadership about our decision. We believe that the MQMP is still a part of the government.” However, a spokesperson for the MQMP told The News he was not in a position to confirm whether MQMP Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui had been contacted by Elahi. He said the party would issue a detailed statement regarding the contacts between Elahi and Siddiqui if any development takes place.