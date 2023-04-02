Qureshi flays PML-N, PPP for 'decision to attack' Constitution

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi. — AFP/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi slammed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for their "decision to attack" the Constitution, a day after the ruling alliance expressed no confidence in a top court bench hearing the election delay case.



Maulana Fazlur Rehman, president of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), had said that the ruling alliance had no trust in the Supreme Court's three-judge bench — headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial — hearing the Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election delay case.

While addressing a press conference, Qureshi severely criticised PML-N saying that the party had decided to bring the apex court under pressure.

Turning his guns towards the PPP, Qureshi said that there were two things that the party was proud of: Constitution and nuclear assets, but the party has maintained silence over both the matters.

That is the difference between Bhutto and Zardari, he added.

"[Zulfiqar Ali] Bhutto's grandson has decided to attack the Constitution. The Constitution created by Bhutto has been destroyed by the Zardaris," the PTI leader said.

He said that the ruling coalition's notification issued yesterday stated that no talks will be made with PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

"On one hand they call us to the assemblies to play our role, while on the other assembly's speaker is being an obstacle in our way," he added.

Moving on to the Supreme Court hearing, Qureshi said that a major development will take place on Monday as the three-member bench headed by the chief justice of Pakistan is supposed to form his opinion on our petition regarding the delay in elections.

He said that everyone agrees that the SC has the authority to interpret the Constitution. He expressed hope that a good decision will be made and PTI members will play their role in the assemblies.

This is a test for political parties, he added.

He said that the Constitution is clear about conducting elections in 90 days.

'Signal given to pressurise three-judges'

Qureshi said the decision to file a reference against three SC judges was a signal to pressurise them. It seems like the decision to file the reference has been made, he added.

"PPP is striking the Constitution today it was once proud of," he said.

He said that every tactic is being used to to delay the elections.

"They [rulling alliance] want such an Opposition that speaks the government's language.

Qureshi further stated that the legislation is the job of elected representatives but it needs to be seen whether the legislation regarding the chef justice's suo motu powers can be done without a constitutional amendment.

The PTI leader shared that President Arif Alvi had started consultation with the constitutional experts as the party thinks that the matter cannot be resolved without constitutional amendment.

"There couldn't be an autonomous democracy without free judiciary," he said.

He called out all the political parties supporting the Constitution to be on the same side.

"Imran Khan has decided to stand by the Constitution," he added.