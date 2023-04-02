Monitoring must to avoid life-threatening conditions

Islamabad: The patients suffering from any of the kidney diseases or having kidneys with decreased function must be well aware of their health condition while opting for fast in Ramazan as they may suffer irreparable loss in case of carelessness.

Dehydration in a patient suffering from kidney disease may cause life-threatening conditions. Medically, dehydration is termed as one of the most common causes of acute kidney injury, the sudden loss of kidney function that is also called as acute renal failure, which may lead to death if not managed in time. Health experts say that patients with kidney problems need extra ordinary care in diet while opting for fasting otherwise they may suffer irreparable loss. A patient with decreased kidney function must undergo complete medical check-up before opting for fasting for a month and in case of developing any complication while fasting, the patient should immediately report to the nearest healthcare facility.

Kidney diseases are considered as the silent killers that affect the quality of life of a patient to a great extent. There are many forms of kidney diseases like urinary tract infection, cyst around kidneys, kidney stones, acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease (CKD) which is particularly dangerous because a patient of CKD may not have any symptoms until considerable, often irreparable damage to the kidney has occurred. Diabetes and high blood pressure are the most common causes of CKD and according to experts, the diabetics falling in type 1 or type 2 categories of the disease and patients suffering from hypertension should take extra care in diet while fasting. It is important that medically, fasting is not recommended in diabetics falling in the third category of the disease, the patients who use insulin to control their blood sugar.

Dehydration may cause acute renal failure which is a fatal condition. People must be aware of the fact that kidneys perform a number of life-sustaining roles in the body from cleansing blood from waste and toxins to maintaining balance of salt and minerals in the body and thus regulating blood pressure. Experts say that the patients suffering from urinary tract infections, milder kidney stones and cyst can fast during Ramazan but after advice from their physicians. If the kidney stones are silent and are not causing pain, the person can fast but if there is pain due to the stones, the patient should seek treatment instead of opting for fasting without medical advice. Dehydration in patients with acute kidney injury can aggravate the damage to the kidneys. Medically, fasting is not recommended in the patients with chronic kidney disease having high blood pressure and high level of blood sugar. Studies reveal that kidney damage and decreased function that lasts for more than three months is called CKD.

It is important that healthy kidneys maintain a balance of water and concentration of minerals such as sodium, potassium and phosphorus in the blood and remove waste by-products from the blood after digestion. Kidneys produce rennin, an enzyme that helps regulate blood pressure. They also produce an active form of vitamin D, needed for the health of bones while stimulating red blood cell production. Studies reveal that with the damage to kidneys, waste products and excess fluid start building up in the body causing swelling in the ankles, vomiting, weakness, poor sleep and shortness of breath. The kidney patients developing any of the symptoms while fasting should consult their physicians. Experts believe that if these symptoms are left untreated, the diseased kidneys may stop functioning completely, which is potentially a serious and life-threatening condition.