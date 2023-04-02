DUHS, Ihsan Trust renew MoU to provide interest-free loans to students

ISLAMABAD: The Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) and the welfare organisation Ihsan Trust on Saturday renewed their memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide interest-free educational loans to students.
Under the agreement, students at the DUHS, including those enrolled in the MBBS programme, could apply for loans of up to Rs15 million per annum.
The MoU was signed by Registrar DUHS Dr Ashar Afaq and General Manager Ihsan Trust Fayyaz-ur-Rehman Khan at a ceremony held at the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat.
Also present at the signing were Additional Director Finance Syed Hamid Hussain Shah, Head of Financial Aid Muhammad Ali, Assistant Registrar Azhar Bhutto, and Samina Akseer.
The loans would be granted on a “need-cum-merit” basis, and the borrowers’ information would be kept in trust. The agreement had been renewed for an indefinite period, allowing eligible students to access interest-free loans each year.
Dr Afaq praised the new facility, calling it a commendable opportunity for needy students. Meanwhile, Khan expressed his organisation’s desire to see students succeed in a dignified manner.
