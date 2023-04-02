Every problem of Karachi is our red line, says Sattar

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senior Deputy Convener Dr Farooq Sattar said on Saturday that no one cares about the people because all the political parties of Pakistan are shooting arrows at one another.

“People are being counted less in the recent census in Karachi. It seems that only men are being counted and women are not being counted,” he said while addressing an Iftar dinner in Korangi’s Zaman Town.

Sattar said that the feudals were making their constituencies based on a population count of 15,000 while they mad constituencies for Muhajirs based on a population of 90,000.

“We are warning that if anyone is thinking that they will take over Karachi by counting the Muhajir population less, then it is their mistake,” said the MQM-P leader.

“In the coming days we will stage public courts to get our full rights because we are the ones who made Pakistan and we are the ones who will save Pakistan,” he said.

Satter further said: “Only the census is not our red line, but now every problem of Karachi is our red line.”

He said that despite the rigging in the local elections, the parties that got 15 per cent of the votes had not yet elected the mayor. A