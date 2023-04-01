Cop shoots at, injures man

LAHORE: A policeman shot at and wounded a citizen near Shama Stop Ferozepur Road Ichhara on Friday.
The victim was identified as 31-year-old Fazal Rehman, a cable operator. The injured was shifted to hospital.
Man arrested for harassing girl: The police on Friday arrested a suspect with the help of the Punjab Police Women Safety app in the Lahore Gulberg Area.
The suspect tried to force the girl to sit on his bike at the Gulberg bus stop and despite the refusal of the girl, the suspect kept on repeating it.
The victim contacted the Safe Cities Authority through the Punjab Police Women Safety app live chat feature. On the indication of the Safe Cities Authority, the police reached the location within a few minutes and arrested the harasser.
Day care centre approved: Industries and Commerce Secretary Ehsan Bhutta has got approved a day care centre for seven departments working in the old P&D building. The departments include Industries, Livestock, Agriculture, Labour, Food, Ombudsman and CMIT.
There are around 40 women working in these departments who may use day care facilities for their children.
