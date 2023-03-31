 
close
Friday March 31, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Huge cache of arms seized in Sukkur bypass operation

By Our Correspondent
March 31, 2023

SUKKUR: The Sukkur police on Thursday conducted a joint operation at Sukkur bypass with the help of Rangers and seized a huge cache of arms from a passenger coach heading to Karachi from Peshawar. The police also arrested two arms smugglers Mukhtiar and Khan Pervez and registered a case against them, adding that the arms were being smuggled from Peshawar to Karachi.