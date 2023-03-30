JI senator asks SC to take notice of Barkhan tragedy

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has demanded of the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to take notice of Barkhan tragedy so that culprits could be taken to task. He was addressing a press conference along with family members of victims of Barkhan tragic incident. President of All Pakistan Marri Ittehad, Mehar Din Marri and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Media Coordinator Shahid Shamsi were also present on the occasion.

The JI Senator said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan admitted before the Senate Standing Committee on Interior that the tragedy could have been averted had timely action was taken. But Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan regretted that all institutions of state and police shut their eyes and ears to the tragedy which resulted in murder of two sons of Barkhan family Muhammad Nawaz and Abdul Qadir while their 14-year daughter was molested. He pointed out when a woman namely Ameeran Bibi who was imprisoned in private jail of Abdul Rehman Khaitran was also subjected to torture.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan also asked the government to announce civil award for Ameeran Bibi for showing courage to make video of the incident. Head of affected family Ameer Khan Muhammad Khaitran and his wife said that their children were murdered while daughter was molested and killed. Demanding justice from the government of Pakistan and Chief Justice of Pakistani, they said that video was also made public and case was registered against Abdul Rehman Khaitran but he was released on bail after 10 days.

They alleged that Sardar Abdul Rehman Khaitran, a provincial minister, was responsible for the murders and demanded his arrest. They further demanded that a new team be constituted for an impartial investigation into the deaths. In February, a video showing a woman thought to be Gran Naz, Khan Muhammad Marri’s wife, had surfaced on social media. In the video, she held up the Holy Quran and said that Khaitran had detained her and her children in a private prison. With tears in her eyes, she pleaded to be released and reunited with her family.