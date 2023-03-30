PM promises to address gas loadshedding complaints during Sehar, Iftar

By our correspondent

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday assured to address the complaint of gas loadshedding during Sehar and Iftar time.

Responding to the point of Agha Rafiullah in the National Assembly on Wednesday, the prime minister said he has already taken notice of this complaint and a meeting to address the issues would also be held.

To another point raised by the opposition leader Raja Riaz, the prime minister said that he would take notice of absence of senior officials of ministries concerned. He said he had passed necessary directives in this regard.

NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that he had already passed directives that officers not less than BPS-20 from the ministries concerned must be present in officials galleries during proceedings of the House.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly was informed on Wednesday that agreements are being signed with different countries including those in Europe for the export of Pakistani manpower.

Parliamentary Secretary for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Agha Rafiullah told the House during Question-Hour that an MoU in this regard had been signed with Germany. The parliamentary secretary said special courts will be established to address the property related matters of overseas Pakistanis who are contributing to the socio economic development of the country through remittances.

Minister of State for Law Shahadat Awan said the government has taken practical steps and released special grants for the uplift of hockey. He said we have restored the departmental sports to enhance the talent pool.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the development of Balochistan, particularly Gwadar, was among the priorities of the government.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Member of National Assembly Aslam Bhootani, who called on him here, said Gwadar also possessed great importance with regard to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Aslam Bhootani informed the prime minister about the problems and the ongoing development projects in his constituency also consisting of Gwadar and Lasbela.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the parliament had the power to legislate for improvement of administrative affairs.

Talking to an 18-member delegation of women parliamentarians belonging to the PMLN, which called on him here, the prime minster appreciated their active role in the parliament.