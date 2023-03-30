2 social media activists held in Kohat

KOHAT: The police arrested two social media activists who were allegedly involved in posting content against the state institutions in Gunbat and Bellitang areas on Wednesday.

The police took action after cases were registered in the respective police stations against the two social media activists named Noorul Amin, a resident of Gandyali Bala Gumbat, and Aftab Hussain of Kot village. The two activists were allegedly uploading content against the state and institutions and blaming the government for no reasons. The police said that stern action would be taken against the accused for their anti-state activities.