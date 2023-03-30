No shortage of flour in KP, says CS

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Wednesday said there was no shortage of flour in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

An official handout said he chaired a meeting at the Civil Secretary to review the distribution of free flour among the people. Administrative secretaries, commissioners, AIG Operations, deputy commissioners, officials of the Benazir Income Support Programme and USC attended the meeting. The chief secretary said the government would ensure provision of free flour to the last eligible family. The meeting was informed that over 180,000 families had received free flour so far while a total of 5.7 million families would be covered under the scheme.