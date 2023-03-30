Lifter Nooh undergoes ITA’s random dope test

ISLAMABAD: Commonwealth Games gold medalist weightlifter Nooh Dastgir Butt underwent random dope testing conducted by the International Testing Agency (ITA) in Gujranwala following one miss that was more due to his traveling commitments.

The renowned weightlifter told ‘The News’ that last week he underwent the random dope tests according to the laid down WADA requirements. “A random test was conducted on me last week as a special ITA team visited my training facility in Gujranwala. I always keep WADA deputed ITA team in the loop wherever I go,” the gold medal winner said.

WADA has recently reported one miss from Nooh Butt that was the result of his traveling commitments. Every elite athlete will have to keep WADA in the loop on his whereabouts as the team can conduct surprise tests at any time.

A few months back when Nooh was traveling from one place to another for competition purposes he forgot to intimate the WADA officials.

“It was not my fault as those handling our traveling arrangements did not communicate the concerned about my movement. Since then I have gone through many tests including the one conducted last week,” the country’s top weightlifter Nooh Butt, when approached, said.