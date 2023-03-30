Arthur to lead Pak coaching staff during NZ series

LAHORE: Mickey Arthur is expected to lead the Pakistan coaching staff during the home series against New Zealand.

It has been learnt that all affairs in this respect have been settled and an announcement in this regard will be made soon. Sources said that coaching staff for Pakistan cricket team will be finalised during next week.

Grant Bradburn will be given an important assignment along with Mickey Arthur. Bradburn could be made coach, while South African fast bowler Morne Morkel and Andrew Puttick could be given bowling and batting coach assignments, respectively.

Morne Morkel played 86 Tests, 117 ODIs and 44 T20Is. Andrew Puttick played one Test.

Grant Bradburn of New Zealand has been fielding coach of Pakistan previously. He played 7 Tests and 11 ODIs.

Cliffe Deacon will continue working as strength and conditioning coach. The series between Pakistan and New Zealand is starting from April 14. Arthur previously served as head coach of Pakistan for three years, having taken up the mantle in 2016. During his tenure, Pakistan won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017.

However, the PCB decided not to renew the contracts of Arthur and his support staff, following the team's fifth-place finish at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019. The PCB has been in talks with Arthur with a view to appointing him as the head coach to guide the side through the Asia Cup, World Cup 2023, T20 World Cup 2024 and the Champions Trophy 2025.

However, owing to Arthur's long-term contract with Derbyshire, PCB also discussed a proposal for him to act as a consultant to the team on a time-sharing basis with Derbyshire.