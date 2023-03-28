CS inaugurates more flour distribution points

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry on Monday said the establishment of more points would facilitate the distribution of free flour among deserving people.

He said he had been visiting the flour distribution outlets for the last four days to provide relief to the people. A handout said the chief secretary reviewed the facilities at distribution points established at PDA Hazarkhawani Park and Hayatabad Sports Complex.

He launched the distribution of free flour from both centers by giving away relief packages to deserving people. The chief secretary met the people and inquired about the problems they faced in getting flour.

He appealed to the public to cooperate with district administration to avoid stampedes in case of any technical fault in the system. The chief secretary instructed administrative officers to monitor the process of flour distribution to ensure transparency. He said difficulties in getting flour should be removed and adequate facilities should be ensured at distribution points.