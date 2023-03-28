Medical report of female elephant shows increased BUN

Islamabad: The federal government is in constant touch with the provincial authorities to ensure proper treatment of Noor Jehan, a 17-year-old ailing African elephant living in an enclosure at the Karachi Zoo.

Salman Sufi, head of Prime Minister of Pakistan’s Strategic Reform, shared her medical report that showed that with ongoing treatment she could recover in the coming days. He said “Her tests are being conducted regularly and so is the checkup. The Karachi administration has assured of its cooperation with a non-government organization Four Paws. The team from Punjab wildlife is also going to Karachi this week.” Dr. Isma Gheewala from Animal Care Centre in her report stated “Biochemistry revealed no remarkable abnormality except increased Blood Urea Nitrogen (BUN)…However, a neutrophilia a marked hypocrhomania was seen.”

Elevated BUN can be indicative of kidney disease leading to lethargy and lameness of hind in elephants. She is currently in pain and looks like a tumour of some sort, weighing her down. The federal government is going to introduce amendments in the wildlife ordinance that will help ensure no wild animal lives in miserable conditions in any kind of captivity and no one is allowed to use violence against them. The laws will also impose more restrictions on the owners before keeping any wild animal as pet. An official has said “Though the Karachi Zoo is being managed by the city administration but the federal government has decided that it will ensure protection of wild animals anywhere in the country in coordination with the provincial authorities.” “As soon as we came to know about deteriorating health condition of female elephant in Karachi Zoo, we immediately approached the provincial department and ensured her immediate medical treatment," he said.