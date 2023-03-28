Imad terms Sharjah wicket ‘too difficult for batters’

ISLAMABAD: Imad Wasim, who turned out to be a lone fighter in Pakistan’s back-to-back shocking defeats against Afghanistan, Monday termed the wicket at Sharjah not conducive to international cricket.

“I hardly have seen such a track for international cricket. It was one of the most difficult pitches I have ever come across. Batting here was not so easy. I believe 130 runs at the end were enough to win the match but Afghanistan snatched the win,” Imad (64 not out) -- the highest run-getter for Pakistan -- said.

Surprisingly, Imad was allowed to bowl just one over Sunday on the heels of his splendid 1-11 off four overs he bowled in the first match. “All these months neither I had any fitness issues nor did I have any concerns about my form. I was as fit as I am today.”

While commenting on team’s disastrous performance against Afghanistan, Imad said that Pakistan squad was comprising youngsters. “It is never an easy task for a youngster to score in the beginning of his international career especially on such tracks. Such pitches show no mercy to the newcomers. These youngsters had no idea about what was going on but they will certainly learn a lot with passage of time about requirements of international cricket,” he said.

Imad admitted that winning and losing was part of the game. “We are professionals and we should know how to do batting or bowling in the given situation. If you are having a solid approach then you must know how to tackle the pressure and graft your innings in difficult conditions. What I have learnt over the years is how to get the best out of wickets. It is not the bowling or batting of the opponents that holds importance for the batsmen. It is the conditions and state of the wicket that really matter. Your performance on that particular wicket matters not the previous records.”

The quality all-rounder admitted that like every member of the team he was also upset after losing against Afghanistan. “The team mostly comprised youngsters but still I feel that we as a team would have to put up a better performance. Every member of the team was required to chip in with some contribution to win the day but sadly that did not happen.”