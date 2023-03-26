Punjab Assembly elections: Bilawal shortlists candidates for party tickets

ISLAMABAD: The second meeting of the Parliamentary Board of the Pakistan Peoples Party shortlisted candidates for party tickets in Punjab Assembly elections. The meeting was chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The aspirants for party tickets belonging to Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lala Musa, Sialkot, Kasur, Daska, Narowal, Sambriyal, Shakargarh, Wazirabad, Kamonki, Mandi Bahauddin, Malakwal and Hafizabad were considered. Faryal Talpur, Farhatullah Babar, Nayyer Hussain Bukhari, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Hasan Murtaza, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Shehzad Saeed, Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi, Asif Bhagat and Ghulam Raza Kathiyana attended the meeting.