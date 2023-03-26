Stolen vehicles recovered

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested two member gang involved in the incidents of robbery and motorcycle theft and recovered nine stolen motorcycles, two rickshaws and cash amounting Rs12,500 from their possession here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.
During course of action, Saddar Wah police held Shebi gang involved in robbery and motorcycle theft along with his accomplice, identified as Shoaib Alias Shebi and Burhan. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.
Rawalpindi: Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema here on Saturday visited Liaquat Bagh free flour mega...
Rawalpindi: I could not believe it; the gas supply was given the axe at the ‘Sehri’ and Iftar time, as I tried to...
Rawalpindi: Majority of ulcer patients who opt for regular fasting may face complications including recurrence of the...
Rawalpindi: Police have busted a gang involved in street crime and recovered snatched amount of Rs450,000 from their...
Islamabad: The National Academy of Higher Education , HEC organized the fourth cohort of the National Faculty...
Rawalpindi: Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta here on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the...