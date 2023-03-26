Stolen vehicles recovered

Rawalpindi: Police have arrested two member gang involved in the incidents of robbery and motorcycle theft and recovered nine stolen motorcycles, two rickshaws and cash amounting Rs12,500 from their possession here on Saturday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Saddar Wah police held Shebi gang involved in robbery and motorcycle theft along with his accomplice, identified as Shoaib Alias Shebi and Burhan. Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.