191 road accidents in City

LAHORE: At least four people were killed and 868 others injured in 827 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

As many as 434 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 434 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed that 433 drivers 27 underage drivers 109 pedestrians and 330 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 191 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 195 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 70 in Multan with 77 victims and at third Faisalabad with 55 accidents and 58 victims. As many as 714 motorcycles, 50 rickshaws, 81 cars, 17 vans, 10 buses, 14 trucks and 82 other vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.