LG secretary maintains all SOPs followed in Jauhar flyover project

Sindh Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Syed Najam Ahmad Shah has termed the construction of Zia Mohyeddin Flyover in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, which was inaugurated on Thursday, in the shortest period a vital milestone of the Sindh government.

According to a statement issued by the local government department, he was addressing a meeting held after the successful inauguration of the flyover. He said that under the guidance of the Sindh chief minister and local government minister, all the officers worked devotedly to complete the flyover as per the given guidelines and standard operating procedures.

He remarked that all the team members deserved praise for their part in the early completion of the project. Shah termed the flyover the beginning of a new journey of development and progress in Karachi.

He said that the flyover was constructed at a cost of Rs850 million and it was completed in the shortest period of just five months, which was a significant achievement.

He explained that the flyover was constructed from the beginning to the end keeping in mind all safety measures and future requirements. The length of the flyover was 550 metres and its width was 19 metres, he said, adding that 76 powerful LED lights of 140 watts each had also been installed along the bridge.

The flyover was inaugurated by Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday. He said former prime minister Imran Khan had won the Gulistan-e-Jauhar constituency in District East in the last general elections but during his government, did nothing for the constituency.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab and other officials were also present on the occasion.

Bilawal expressed the hope that once the flyover had been built, the Sindh government would also shortly build the nearby underpass to facilitate the movement of vehicular traffic in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.