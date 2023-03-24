Imran did nothing for Karachi constituency which elected him: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said former prime minister Imran Khan, during his government, did nothing for the Karachi constituency in District East from where he won the general election in 2018.

He said this in his video message, released on Thursday soon after he inaugurated a flyover in Gulistan-e-Jauhar, built by the Sindh government in less than six months.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, Sindh Law Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab and other officials were also present.

Bilawal expressed gratitude to the Sindh CM and his team for getting constructed the flyover in the shortest-possible time in the same constituency from where the former PM won the poll in 2018.

He hoped that once the flyover had been built, the Sindh government would also shortly build the nearby underpass to facilitate the movement of vehicular traffic in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area. The PPP chief said he would come back to Karachi soon to inaugurate the underpass also.

The Sindh government’s Local Government Department started the construction of 226-metre-long flyover in October 2022. The flyover has been named after veteran artist, Zia Mohyeddin, who recently passed away in the city.