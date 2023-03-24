Sweden to seek explanation from Hungary on Nato delay: PM

STOCKHOLM: Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Thursday he would seek an explanation from Hungary about why it is delaying its parliament´s ratification of Sweden´s Nato bid but not Finland´s.

“I´m going to ask why they are now separating Sweden from Finland. These are signals we have not received before, so I´m absolutely going to raise this with (Viktor) Orban today,” Kristersson told public broadcaster Sveriges Radio.

Orban and Kristersson are both attending an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday. Helsinki and Stockholm ended decades of military non-alignment last May when they decided to join the Atlantic alliance in the wake of Russia´s invasion of Ukraine. Their applications were accepted at a June Nato summit that signalled the Western world´s desire to stand up to Russia in the face of Europe´s gravest conflict since World War II.